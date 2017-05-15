Musicians Wish Their Moms a Happy Mother’s Day with Adorable Photos

By Annie Reuter

On Sunday (May 14), artists across the nation celebrated those who raised them. Many musicians honored their moms on Mothers Day with photos and endearing messages. Artists that proudly celebrated the holiday, included Chance the Rapper, Elton John, John Legend, DJ Khaled and Dolly Parton.

Below are some of the best Mother’s Day posts.

Here's an edit I made myself! Happy Mothers Day to all the families and blended families out there! 🌹❤️ @aliciakeys… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Alicia Keys (@_akfamily__) May 14, 2017

These two make my world go round. Thanks for giving me my favorite title you little nuggets of awesomeness. A post shared by Mama Hart (@fatmamahart) on May 14, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Thank you for being the best mom and grandma to Cinco and Naviyd. We love you!!! #1of1 #URappreciated… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) May 14, 2017

Dear Mum, Happy Mother's Day! So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton xo #MothersDay https://t.co/3NDgMN7lu0 —

Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 14, 2017

This is for ALL the MOMS out there! Happy Mother's Day!!! love, love, love, g #MothersDay Video:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) May 14, 2017

HELLO! & Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there! Sending love to you all. ❤️ #MothersDay https://t.co/POrQ0miHIE —

Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) May 14, 2017

Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing mothers out there! 🌹 From Team Timbo. #MothersDay https://t.co/QX6Q1n4Ig6 —

(@Timbaland) May 14, 2017

I never forget how lucky I am to have had such a loving mother. ❤️ Happy Mother's Day to all the Mamas out there! https://t.co/B3Ego8m4ap —

Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) May 14, 2017

Happy Mother's Day .. I love you mom ! 🌺 A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on May 14, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

Oh🌺 IM SO SORRY🙏🏻 TO🌹MOTHERS🌸 ALL OVER THE WORLD,WE HONOR,&✨💖✨ YOU🙌🏼 I 💝 My Mother,She Taught Me“DIFFERENT“Is Another Word 4 ”SPECIAL“‼️ —

Cher (@cher) May 14, 2017

Happy #MothersDay to my beautiful momma! I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you. https://t.co/X5OnEdc9L5 —

Lee Brice (@leebrice) May 14, 2017

Happy Mother's Day the hardest working people on the planet! The MOTHERS!!! https://t.co/O1XD0skw2o —

Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) May 14, 2017

A backstage song for Mama...I love ya mom...@BoyzIIMen https://t.co/WFVTF4DY4A —

Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) May 15, 2017