Read Justin Timberlake’s Sweet Mother’s Day Message to Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake took to Instagram on Mother’s Day to tell his wife Jessica Biel just how much he loves her.
I marvel at you. It’s so hard to put into words EVERYTHING a Mother does. And, you do it with such grace. Thank you for giving me the greatest gift and continuing to show him what it means to be a good person in the world. You make me realize how much my own Mother has done for me. #HappyMothersDay to you, my love. And, to my wonderful Mother and all the Moms all over the world: Y’all really DO RUN THIS… I bow down to you. –JT
How sweet!!
