16-Year-Old Boy Collapses Then Dies From ‘Too Much Caffeine’

May 16, 2017 9:00 AM
In South Carolina, a 16-year-old boy collapsed then died in a classroom at Spring Hill High School on April 26. Today, a coroner has ruled that his heart problems were caused by “too much caffeine,” via AP.

Davis Allen Cripe had consumed a large Mountain Dew, a latte from McDonald’s and an energy drink within the two hours preceding his death, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said at a news conference.

Watts notes that Cripe had no pre-existing heart condition that could have caused his collapse and death.

“We lost Davis from a totally legal substance,” said Watts. “It was so much caffeine at the time of his death, that it caused his arrhythmia.”

Watts says parents should be aware that while a soda or cup of coffee is fine for teens, an excess of caffeinated drinks can be deadly.

“These drinks can be very dangerous,” Watts says. “I’m telling my friends and family don’t drink them.”

