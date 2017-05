Amy Schumer and her boyfriend Ben Hanisch just broke up after about a year and a half of dating.

A rep released a short statement to Page Six confirming the news.

“Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends.”

This is the last picture she posted with him on Instagram a few weeks ago.

@snatchedmovie premiere cleanse day 4 #supportsystem A post shared by @amyschumer on May 5, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

