President Trump gave the commencement address at Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA on Saturday.

Looks like he got a little inspiration from Reese Witherspoon’s character Elle Woods in Legally Blonde…

Seriously… watch this.

Tonight: Trump plagiarized his commencement speech from Elle Woods in Legally Blonde pic.twitter.com/EScE4B02F8 — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) May 16, 2017

Clearly it’s been heavily edited, but hilarious nonetheless!

