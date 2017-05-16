Fox Exec Blasts ABC For Bringing Back ‘American Idol’

Fox TV chairman Dana Walden didn’t hold back with reporters during a conference call about “American Idol” on Monday.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Fox executive criticized the show’s producer FremantleMedia for rushing to get the show back on the air. Fox bid against other networks for the rights to bring it back, but they wanted to wait until 2020.

“They were determined to get this show back on the air as quickly as possible,” Walden said. “We spent about $25 million sending a clear message that it was the farewell season. It felt to us it would be extremely fraudulent to bring the show back quickly, that fans would not appreciate being told one thing and then having the show brought back right away.”

Seems like there’s been a lot more going on behind the scenes too… Read the full story at Entertainment Weekly.

