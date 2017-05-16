Harry Styles Entertains on First Night of ‘Late Late Show’ Residency

By Annie Reuter

Harry Styles stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden Monday night (May 15) in humorous fashion, for the first episode of his four-night residency. During a sketch to mark his debut, the singer is stopped in the CBS lobby by a stern security guard.

When Styles gives his name at the gate, the guard says, “You’re Harry Styles, sure, fine. And I’m Katy Perry.” Then the guard quips, “If you’re Harry Styles, then where’s the rest of One Direction?”

To solve the dilemma, Styles uses his 1D mind trick and the formerly irascible guard becomes an impressionable teenage girl. Later, Corden tries the same trick when he is also stopped and fails miserably.

Watch the sketch below:

Styles stuck around for most of the show and took part in a game of Flinch, in which he, Corden and actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson attempted to enjoy cups of tea while pieces of fruit were flung at them. The contestant who spilled the least amount of tea was the winner.

And of course, Styles performed his poignant, Bowie-esque hit “Sign of the Times.”

While Monday proved an enjoyable first night for Styles, fans can look forward to the rest of the week, especially Thursday when the performer straps into the passenger seat of Corden’s ride for what’s sure to be a memorable episode of Carpool Karaoke.