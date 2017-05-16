Miley Cyrus: ‘I Take a Lot of Pride in Being a Role Model’ (Listen)

“This isn’t a new me; this is the same me,” Miley Cyrus assured Tommy, Jen and Kelly on 94.7 Fresh FM Wednesday.

The 24-year-old singer has returned to pop with the summery new single “Malibu.”

Cyrus said the track, which she wrote a year ago, “really represents who I am.”

Reclaiming the spotlight has allowed the singer to “take that power back…instead of always allowing others to kind of create an image of me that isn’t necessarily me,” she said.

When asked about the different phases of her music career and persona, Cyrus said her antics were about “allowing myself to laugh at what I’m doing, and how ridiculous it kind of is to be a pop star.”

“People never really understood my message, Cyrus said, “even at my craziest.” That message? “Be yourself.”

The singer will spread that message as a coach on season 13 of NBC’s “The Voice,” alongside Jennifer Hudson and series regulars Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.

“For my artists on ‘The Voice’ I want people to know how much work it really is to be in this industry,” which is “so glamorized,” she said.

Cyrus talked about what it’s like to be a role model, after Kelly mentioned her daughter is getting into “Hannah Montana.”

“I take a lot of pride in being a role model,” the singer said. “I allow people to be themselves, to rebel.”

What’s next for Cyrus? She’s “really excited” to perform at D.C.’s Capitol Pride festival. Catch her performance at on Sunday, June 11.

Listen to the full interview below:

