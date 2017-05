The PJ Masks Live tour kicks off in September and will stop at the Hippodrome in Baltimore on 9/21. So far that is the only date in the DC/MD/VA area, but they could end up adding more.

Ticket pre-sale starts today so make sure you check out PJMasksLive.com for all of the details!



