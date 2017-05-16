Taylor Swift Rumored To Be Dating Joe Alwyn

May 16, 2017 10:24 PM
The Sun is reporting that Taylor Swift has been secretly dating up-and-coming British actor Joe Alwyn for months.

They’re apparently keeping things quiet because she doesn’t want the media to ruin another relationship.

The British tabloid claims Taylor has been renting a place in London to be close to him and she dresses up in wigs, hats, and scarves to disguise herself when they go out in public. A source said it’s been a “military-like mission” to keep her from being seen with him.

He starred in Billie Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk with Kristen Stewart last year, but he still lives at home with his parents.

