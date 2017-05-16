WATCH: Instagram Introduces Face Filters, Several New Features

May 16, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: Instagram

You can now use special filters for your face on Instagram. If you have Snapchat you should be familiar with this feature.

“We’re introducing face filters in the camera, an easy way to turn an ordinary selfie into something fun and entertaining. Whether you’re sitting on the couch at home or you’re out and about, you can use face filters to express yourself and have playful conversations with friends,” Instagram reps said in a statement released Tuesday.

In addition to the face filters, Instagram users can now also use a new “Rewind” feature, an eraser brush in the camera, and hashtag stickers.

Read Instagram’s full release here.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live