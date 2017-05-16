WATCH: Instagram Introduces Face Filters, Several New Features

You can now use special filters for your face on Instagram. If you have Snapchat you should be familiar with this feature.

“We’re introducing face filters in the camera, an easy way to turn an ordinary selfie into something fun and entertaining. Whether you’re sitting on the couch at home or you’re out and about, you can use face filters to express yourself and have playful conversations with friends,” Instagram reps said in a statement released Tuesday.

Today we’re introducing face filters, an easy way to turn an ordinary selfie into something fun and entertaining! https://t.co/8gq9g8sVZD pic.twitter.com/VjiafDhMmv — Instagram (@instagram) May 16, 2017

In addition to the face filters, Instagram users can now also use a new “Rewind” feature, an eraser brush in the camera, and hashtag stickers.

Read Instagram’s full release here.

