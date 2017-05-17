14-Year-Old Graduates College, Becomes Youngest TCU Grad Ever

May 17, 2017 12:37 PM
Filed Under: tcu

A 14-year-old graduated from Texas Christian University last week with a degree in physics, becoming the youngest graduate in school history.

Carson Huey-You started college when he was 11-years-old. Along with his physics major, he also minored in Chinese and math.

Huey-You doesn’t regret the decision to finish college early at all.

“Overall it was a positive experience. I really liked going and learning all the stuff that I can learn to grow,” he told Foxnews.

The teen plans on attending graduate school and majoring in quantum mechanics.

Oh and for the icing on the cake, get this, Huey-You’s younger brother will start college at the tender age of 11 next fall. The younger Huey-You is attending TCU and double majoring in physics and astronomy.

Talk about family genes!

