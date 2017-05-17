D.C. Loses Title of America’s Fittest City

After three years at the top, D.C. is no longer America’s fittest city.

Despite the proliferation of SoulCycle, Sweetgreen and Capital Bikeshare, the region has fallen to No. 2 on the American Fitness Index, an annual ranking from the American College of Sports Medicine.

Minneapolis-St. Paul tops the 2017 index, which ranks the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S.

San Francisco, Seattle and San Jose rounded out the top five.

The index is based on personal health indicators of residents, like exercise and diet, as well as community indicators, like the number of parks and recreational centers per capita.

The D.C. area received a score of 79.2, thanks to factors like the low percentages of smokers and residents with coronary heart disease, and high percentage of people meeting CDC-recommended activity guidelines.

And the D.C. area boasts more farmers markets, basketball hoops, parks and swimming pools per capita.

In the past 10 years, the D.C. area has been ranked No. 1 six times, as WTOP notes.

We’ll get ’em next year!

Read more on page 114 of the report.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter