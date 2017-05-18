Lucky Charms to Give Away Marshmallow-Only Boxes of Cereal

Ever wished for a box of Lucky Charms with just the marshmallows? Your dreams are coming true!

General Mills has announced it’s giving away 10,000 boxes of Lucky Charms filled with just the marshmallows.

Customers can enter the sweepstakes by checking for a 14-digit code located inside specially-marked boxes of Lucky Charms cereal, and entering it at Marshmallowonly.com to find out if they’ve won.

The sweepstakes runs through December 2017.

No more handpicking marshmallows for the lucky winners!

h/t CBS Baltimore

