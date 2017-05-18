McDonald’s Pulled This ‘Dead Dad’ Commercial After Backlash

McDonald’s just pulled this 90 second commercial after they were accused of being insensitive to children who have lost a parent.

The commercial features a boy talking to his mother about his deceased father. He looks through a memory box and asks what his dad was like, they talk about his eye color and his personality. At the end, the mom takes her son to McDonald’s where he orders a filet-o-fish sandwich.

She tells her son that sandwich was his father’s favorite.

Several people reacted on Twitter.

I genuinely don't think I've ever seen anything as cynical and exploitative as the new @McDonalds advert. Shameless, even by their standards — Jack Alex Turner (@JackAlexTurner) May 12, 2017

I lost my father when I was a child and I find the latest McDonald's advert disgusting and offensive. Shame on you! #mcdonalds #badtaste — The Midgers (@midgersbtfc06) May 14, 2017

Hadn't watched tv properly for ages so turn it on and the first advert I see is McDonald's emotionally exploiting child bereavement like wtf — Eleanor (@EleanorKrawczyk) May 16, 2017

The company took the criticism to heart and decided to pull the commercial. They released the following statement to Digital Spy.

“We can confirm today that we have taken the decision to withdraw our ‘Dad’ TV advert. The ad will be removed from all media, including TV and cinema, completely and permanently this week. “It was never our intention to cause any upset. We are particularly sorry that the advert may have disappointed those people who are most important to us – our customers. “Due to the lead-times required by some broadcasters, the last advert will air today, May 17. We will also review our creative process to ensure this situation never occurs again.”

What is up with marketing and advertising companies lately? It seems like every day another company is creating controversy with their ads. Do you think they are doing it on purpose for the publicity?

