Win Tickets to The Tommy Show Night at Nats Park

May 18, 2017 9:30 AM By The Tommy Show
Listen mornings to the Tommy Show for your chance to win $100 when you play Can’t Beat Kelly and win! Win or lose, you’ll get four tickets to The Tommy Show night on June 12, when the Nationals take on the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park.

Win, and we will also throw in four tickets to the pre-game tailgate, where you can hang Tommy, Kelly and Jen before the game!

Tickets to sit with Tommy in Section 136 are on sale now at TommyShowParty.com, but you can win your way in with 94.7 Fresh FM.

Courtesy of the Washington Nationals

