See Some of the New LuLaRoe Disney Prints

Thursday night LuLaRoe fans on social media were in a tizzy over this major announcement:
LuLaRoe is collaborating with Disney on a new line of leggings, tops, skirts, and dresses!
The announcement was made at Disneyland’s California Adventure park which had been closed to the public for this private LuLaRoe event.
It’s not clear exactly when the prints will be available, but usually when LuLaRoe announces a new line the consultants have the merchandise pretty quickly.
Here are just a few of the new prints.
When your pair of @LuLaRoe @disney leggings matching your #lularoeperfecttee 😍😍😍😍 sooo excited about our collection for Disney!!! I have a pair of #lularoedisney leggings to give away!!!! Stay tuned to find out how to win!! • • • • #lularoe #disney #lularoeleggings #lularoesarahwelte #lularoedisneycollaboration #california #leggings #disneyart #minniemouse #lularoelife #becauseoflularoe #teamlulariffic
Omg my two loves have come together for an epic partnership!!! Who wants more info on becoming a LuLaRoe Retailer?! Dm me this is a game changer!!! It's a dream come true!!! #lularoe #lularoedisney #disneylularoe #lularoeatdisneyland #lularoeatdisneyworld #disneybounding #disneyaddict #lularoeaddict #lularoeleggings #disneylove #disneylife #disneyblogger #lularoelove #disneyfan #disneybound
Money Saving Sisters has more pictures.
