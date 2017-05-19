See Some of the New LuLaRoe Disney Prints

Thursday night LuLaRoe fans on social media were in a tizzy over this major announcement:

LuLaRoe is collaborating with Disney on a new line of leggings, tops, skirts, and dresses!

The announcement was made at Disneyland’s California Adventure park which had been closed to the public for this private LuLaRoe event.

It’s not clear exactly when the prints will be available, but usually when LuLaRoe announces a new line the consultants have the merchandise pretty quickly.

Here are just a few of the new prints.

Here are just a few of the prints we can expect to see in this incredible Disney/LuLaRoe collaboration! Which one is your favorite?! #lularoe #disney #lularoedisney #lularoejessicahenderson A post shared by Jessica Henderson (@llrjhenderson) on May 19, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

#lularoedisney #amazing #lularoe #lularoeleggings All the Disney!!!! A post shared by Garrett Shaw (@lulabrogshaw) on May 19, 2017 at 6:23am PDT

Money Saving Sisters has more pictures.

