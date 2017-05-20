Listen All Weekend to Go to Six Flags America & See ‘Wonder Woman’

May 20, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: Six Flags, Wonder Woman

Listen all weekend for your chance to win four tickets to Six Flags America! If you win, we’ll throw in four exit passes so you can skip the line. Plus, you’ll get a two tickets to the advance screening of “Wonder Woman” – starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine – May 30 at AMC Mazza Gallerie.

Before she was Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, Diana meets an American pilot (Chris Pine) who tells her about the massive conflict that’s raging in the outside world. Convinced she can stop the threat, Diana leaves her home for the first time. Fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars, she finally discovers her full powers and true destiny.

Courtesy of Six Flags America and Warner Bros. Pictures

