DC Bar To Serve ‘Pill Cosby’ Cocktails

A 14th Street restaurant is now serving “Pill Cosby” cocktails. The tequila-based drink comes complete with empty pill capsules on top.

According to Washingtonian, the Diet Starts Monday co-founder David Gentry said they are offering the drink in part to bring awareness.

“It lets people be a little more aware,” says Gentry.

Seriously.. Someone thought this was a great idea.. A drink called Pill Cosby.. With pills floating in it pic.twitter.com/S2beA8xdCk — Jacques Michel 🇭🇹 (@Coach_JoX) May 22, 2017

may shock you to learn the three geniuses behind the Pill Cosby, an actual drink being actually served, are all men https://t.co/eNXfiGvuNE pic.twitter.com/lPVTfm8VsK — Caty Green (@catygreen) May 22, 2017

I’m going to bet they decide not to sell it, the backlash on Twitter is brutal.



