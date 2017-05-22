DC Bar To Serve ‘Pill Cosby’ Cocktails

May 22, 2017 4:46 PM
Bill Cosby, Dana, Dana's Dirt, Food & Drink

A 14th Street restaurant is now serving “Pill Cosby” cocktails. The tequila-based drink comes complete with empty pill capsules on top.

According to Washingtonian, the Diet Starts Monday co-founder David Gentry said they are offering the drink in part to bring awareness.

“It lets people be a little more aware,” says Gentry. 

I’m going to bet they decide not to sell it, the backlash on Twitter is brutal.

 
