President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump just touched down in Israel, but when he tried to touch her hand as they walked across the tarmac, she appeared to slap him away.

Watch Melania Trump swatting Donald Trump hand away after he attempts to touch her. There appears to be trouble in paradise. 💔 pic.twitter.com/hoLhoRJ8h9 — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) May 22, 2017

Ouch!

