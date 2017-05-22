Explosion at Ariana Grande Concert Kills 22, Injures 59

A massive explosion at the scene of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England has left at least 22 people dead and 59 injured, police say.

Children are among the dead.

Authorities are treating the the explosion at Manchester Arena as a “terrorist incident.” A suicide bomber detonated what appears to have been an improvised explosive device, police said at a news conference late Monday.

Ariana Grande is safe and unhurt.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

With regards to last night’s incident at the Manchester arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester. — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena @CCIanHopkins pic.twitter.com/LDG1wgX2sT — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

While details still remain scarce, initial reports started coming in shortly before 6 p.m. ET.

Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena. Please stay away from the area. More details to follow…. — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

Details of a casualty bureau for incident at Manchester Arena will be shared as soon as available. Please stay away from the area — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

Loud bang can be heard in video taken outside Manchester Arena amid reports of explosion. https://t.co/zEacQKswVv pic.twitter.com/3s2Ma0FqjO — ABC News (@ABC) May 22, 2017

One dad at Manchester arena says the explosion blew him 30 feet back pic.twitter.com/HEDEMth0Vh — jay (@TheIrwinEmpire) May 22, 2017

Already, several outlets have worked to arrange help for those stranded in the area.

ATTENTION: The Holiday Inn nearest to the Manchester Arena have taken dozens of kids who have been separated from their parents tonight. — The Manc (@TheMancUK) May 22, 2017

For anyone stranded in Manchester City Centre tonight, search #RoomForManchester 🙏🏼🏠 — The Manc (@TheMancUK) May 22, 2017

