Explosion at Ariana Grande Concert Kills 22, Injures 59

May 22, 2017 7:55 PM

A massive explosion at the scene of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England has left at least 22 people dead and 59 injured, police say.

Children are among the dead.

Authorities are treating the the explosion at Manchester Arena as a “terrorist incident.” A suicide bomber detonated what appears to have been an improvised explosive device, police said at a news conference late Monday.

Ariana Grande is safe and unhurt.

See the latest press release from Greater Manchester Police.

While details still remain scarce, initial reports started coming in shortly before 6 p.m. ET.

Already, several outlets have worked to arrange help for those stranded in the area.

Get the latest from CBS News.

