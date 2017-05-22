Jessica Simpson Talks Birth Control and her Billion-Dollar Business

Jessica Simpson joined The Ellen Show, Monday. She rambled about birth control, mermaids, long relationships with women and her billion-dollar fashion business.

The mother of two also shut down pregnancy rumors.

“We got an IUD, nothing’s going to get in that uterus,” says Simpson, “Thank God I have two beautiful children and I’m not having a third.”

During the odd interview, Ellen gave the camera plenty of confused facial expressions while Simpson tried to recall how long she has been with her husband, Eric Johnson .

Even though Jessica Simpson’s fashion brand has become a billion-dollar business, she still seems like the same ditzy Jessica that could not tell fish from chicken years ago.

I believe the point of her visit was to announce that she is making new music after a nearly 10 year hiatus.

