Kate Middleton Scolds Prince George at Pippa’s Wedding

May 22, 2017 10:03 AM
Filed Under: Dana, Dana's Dirt, Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton, Prince George, wedding

Duchess Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa got married over the weekend. Kate served as a bridesmaid while her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte served as page boy and flower girl. While Prince George was reportedly “very well behaved” during the ceremony, he must have been misbehaving at the reception because Kate was photographed scolding him by some bushes.

And then this clip emerged that seems to show Prince George stepping on the train of Pippa’s wedding gown…

 

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.

More from Dana
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live