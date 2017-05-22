Kate Middleton Scolds Prince George at Pippa’s Wedding

Duchess Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa got married over the weekend. Kate served as a bridesmaid while her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte served as page boy and flower girl. While Prince George was reportedly “very well behaved” during the ceremony, he must have been misbehaving at the reception because Kate was photographed scolding him by some bushes.
And then this clip emerged that seems to show Prince George stepping on the train of Pippa’s wedding gown…
