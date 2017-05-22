Kate Middleton Scolds Prince George at Pippa’s Wedding

Duchess Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa got married over the weekend. Kate served as a bridesmaid while her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte served as page boy and flower girl. While Prince George was reportedly “very well behaved” during the ceremony, he must have been misbehaving at the reception because Kate was photographed scolding him by some bushes.

See Prince George get scolded by mom Princess Kate at Pippa Middleton's wedding https://t.co/dCFvlIqvfG pic.twitter.com/lx3fwY6czF — People Magazine (@people) May 22, 2017

Prince George bursts into tears at Pippa's wedding after getting a telling off from mum Kate outside church https://t.co/zeJ2H8BrZb — Tim Arai (@TimArai3) May 22, 2017

Prince George Cries at Pippa Middleton's Wedding – Prince George and Kate Middleton at Pippa Middleton's Wedding https://t.co/c6PwYtkfOR — L (@CarolinaGirlGG) May 22, 2017

And then this clip emerged that seems to show Prince George stepping on the train of Pippa’s wedding gown…

Is This Why Kate Middleton SNAPPED At Prince George? New Clip Emerges After Royal Tantrum https://t.co/TFRmcFib8h — GLOBAL News (@globalnews0070) May 22, 2017

