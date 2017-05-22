Kourtney Kardashian Cuddles Up To New Boyfriend

Kourtney Kardashian is in Cannes right now with her new boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

Fans are freaking out, saying it’s “weird” to see her with anyone besides Scott Disick.

L’Amour en Cannes! Kourtney Kardashian Cuddles with New Guy Younes Bendijma in France https://t.co/vEN7Qe8BKb — People Magazine (@people) May 21, 2017

Weird to see her with anyone besides Scott RT @Kardashianpedia: Kourtney and Younes in Cap d'Antibes today pic.twitter.com/7GjA71m6jv — Bae Donovan (@thisgirlLC) May 21, 2017

Scott and Kourtney are in their 30’s but they’re both going for younger people these days.

Scott most recently took 19-year-old Bella Thorne out on a date and Kourtney’s new man is 23.



