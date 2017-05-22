Win Tickets to See OneRepublic, Fitz and the Tantrums and James Arthur

Listen to The Tommy Show at 9:35 a.m., Dana McKay at 11:20 a.m., Darik Kristofer at 4:10 p.m. and Britt Waters at 8:50 p.m. for your chance to win two lawn tickets to see OneRepublic with Fitz and the Tantrums and James Arthur. The show is on July 21 at Jiffy Lube Live.

Win, you’ll automatically be qualified to win the grand prize upgrade to sit in the front row at the show!

Tickets are on sale now through Live Nation, Ticketmaster and the Jiffy Lube Live box office, but you can win your way in with 94.7 Fresh FM this week.

