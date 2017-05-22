Recall Affects More Than 200,000 Pounds of Hot Dogs

May 22, 2017 9:41 AM

Plan on grilling for Memorial Day Weekend? You’ll want to check those hot dogs you bought first.

The company that makes Nathan’s and Curtis brand hot dogs are recalling 210,606 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products, NBC Washington reports.

Three complaints of metal objects in the beef franks were filed with the company, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

If your Nathan’s or Curtis brand hot dogs have the following labels, toss them out for return them for a refund or exchange where you bought them:

  • 14 oz. sealed film packages containing “Nathan’s SKINLESS 8 BEEF FRANKS,” with a Use By date of Aug. 19, 2017.
  • 16 oz. sealed film packages containing “Curtis BEEF MASTER Beef Franks,” with a Use By date of June 15, 2017.

Burgers it is then.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live