Recall Affects More Than 200,000 Pounds of Hot Dogs

Plan on grilling for Memorial Day Weekend? You’ll want to check those hot dogs you bought first.

The company that makes Nathan’s and Curtis brand hot dogs are recalling 210,606 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products, NBC Washington reports.

Three complaints of metal objects in the beef franks were filed with the company, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

If your Nathan’s or Curtis brand hot dogs have the following labels, toss them out for return them for a refund or exchange where you bought them:

14 oz. sealed film packages containing “Nathan’s SKINLESS 8 BEEF FRANKS,” with a Use By date of Aug. 19, 2017.

16 oz. sealed film packages containing “Curtis BEEF MASTER Beef Franks,” with a Use By date of June 15, 2017.

Burgers it is then.

