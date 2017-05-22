Wegmans to Open in D.C.

Wegmans is coming to the District! The supermarket that bolsters its over ninety stores across six states will open a D.C. store sometime likely in 2022.

RELATED: Wegmans is America’s Favorite Grocery Store, Study Says

The new Wegmans is part of a redevelopment of the Fannie Mae sprawling headquarters on Wisconsin Avenue NW, according to WTOP.

The supermarket has chains in Maryland and Virgnia so the D.C. location will round out the DMV Wegmans representation.

The grocery store is expected to take up about 80,000 square feet, smaller than the average size of a Wegmans which is typically about 150,000 square feet, according to Business Journal.

There will also be a standalone restaurant above the Wegmans, though the theme has yet to be decided.

Happy grocery shopping, DMV!