Ariana Grande Fans Turn ‘Dangerous Woman’ Artwork into Symbol of Peace

By Abby Hassler
Last night (May 22), a tragic attack left 22 people dead and nearly 60 injured in Manchester, England. An explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena following the ending of Ariana Grande’s show.
Now fans are turning the pop star’s Dangerous Woman album art, which features a mask with bunny ears, into a unifying symbol of peace (via Pop Crush).
After news spread online about the senseless attack, an unknown artist created an image of a black ribbon on a pink background with the Dangerous Woman record’s rabbit ears forming a peace sign.
Shawn Mendes was one of many to use the artwork when he took to social media to express his grief and support.
Ive never felt so gutted in my entire life. I can't seem to comprehend exactly what has happened. I just want to to send my love to everybody affected by this & to Ariana and the team. I can't imagine what they are going through. Concerts are events people should never be afraid to attend, they are places for love and complete happiness & i am so sorry that things took an opposite direction last night. I hope i speak for every Artist by saying that we will not stop spreading positivity and love through music no matter the situation. With that in mind, my show tomorrow in Paris will go on as planned. Please refer to the venue website for more information regarding venue security measures.
