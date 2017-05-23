Katy Perry Talks Taylor Swift Feud: ‘She Started It’

Katy Perry was on James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special” last night and she confirmed all of the rumors – she does have beef with Taylor Swift.

“That’s true, there is a situation,” she told James Corden when he asked her about it. “Honestly, it’s really like she started it and it’s time for her to finish it.”

She confirmed that the dispute was over backup dancers but that Taylor wasn’t receptive to talking about it.

“She wouldn’t speak to me,” Perry said. “It was a full shut-down and then she writes a song about me and I’m like ‘OK, cool, cool, cool. That’s how you wanna deal with it? …You do something and there’s going to be a reaction. And trust me daddy, there’s going to be a reaction. It’s all about karma.”

When asked if she would be willing to let the feud go if Taylor sent a text to end it, she said, “yea, absolutely, 100 percent.”

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.