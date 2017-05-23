Melania Trump Dodges Donald’s Hand… Again

On Monday, a video of President Trump attempting to hold First Lady Melania’s hand on the tarmac in Israel went viral. She seemed to slap him away when he reached for her hand as they were walking.

Tuesday they landed in Rome and it appeared to happen again!

They both waved as they stepped off the plane. He then tried to reach for her hand and she dodged him and swept her hair back instead.

