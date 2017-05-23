This Video of Fans Singing with Ariana Grande Will Give You Goosebumps

This video was taken at the Ariana Grande show in Manchester, England last night just moments before the explosion that killed 22 fans.
It totally gave me goosebumps so I wanted to share.
Ariana took to Twitter shortly after the attack to say she feels “broken” and she doesn’t have words. Her manager, Scooter Braun, released a statement expressing their condolences this morning and the tour has been suspended indefinitely.
Other celebrities shared their thoughts on social media as well.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.
Follow Dana on Snapchat.