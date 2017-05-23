This Video of Fans Singing with Ariana Grande Will Give You Goosebumps

May 23, 2017 1:39 PM
This video was taken at the Ariana Grande show in Manchester, England last night just moments before the explosion that killed 22 fans.

It totally gave me goosebumps so I wanted to share.

Ariana took to Twitter shortly after the attack to say she feels “broken” and she doesn’t have words. Her manager, Scooter Braun, released a statement expressing their condolences this morning and the tour has been suspended indefinitely.

Other celebrities shared their thoughts on social media as well.

So heartbreaking. Love and prayers for Manchester.

