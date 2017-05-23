This Video of Fans Singing with Ariana Grande Will Give You Goosebumps

This video was taken at the Ariana Grande show in Manchester, England last night just moments before the explosion that killed 22 fans.

It totally gave me goosebumps so I wanted to share.

this video😢 #Manchester Arena

The voices singing along belong to children

The last time they will ever sing'One Last Time'#PrayForMancester pic.twitter.com/pGBYOV4KZB — Ryma (@ryyma12) May 23, 2017

Ariana took to Twitter shortly after the attack to say she feels “broken” and she doesn’t have words. Her manager, Scooter Braun, released a statement expressing their condolences this morning and the tour has been suspended indefinitely.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Other celebrities shared their thoughts on social media as well.

Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2017

I am truly so sorry about what has happened in Manchester tonight. Unthinkable events. All my love to the families affected. — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) May 23, 2017

So heartbreaking. Love and prayers for Manchester. A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on May 23, 2017 at 8:21am PDT



