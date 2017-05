It’s been nearly 15 years since Ellen DeGeneres did stand-up, but she’s returning┬áto the stage.

She and Netflix just casually made this huge announcement on Twitter.

Looks like it's been 15 years since you did a stand-up special, @TheEllenShow. How about one for Netflix? — Netflix US (@netflix) May 24, 2017

Let me think about it. Ok I'm in. https://t.co/kUAdHyXAjS — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 24, 2017

So far this is all we know…

I’m pretty excited, Ellen is hilarious!

