Gwen Stefani Still Thinks Blake Shelton’s a Winner

By Abby Hassler

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are quickly becoming the music industry’s cutest couple. Last night (May 24), Alicia Keys and her contestant Chris Blue beat out Shelton’s Aliyah Moulden and Lauren Duski on the season finale of The Voice.

Afterward, Stefani posted a video of her comforting her boyfriend, where she asks him, “What do you feel like right now?”

“A loser,” Shelton responds, looking like he is sort of joking, but also dejected.

“I think you’re a winner,” Stefani quips, and Shelton looks happier. “You do? I take it back, I feel like a winner!” he says with a cute grin.

