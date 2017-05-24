Niall Horan Performs for Devoted Fans in the DMV

Niall Horan’s fans in D.C, Maryland, and Virginia are a dedicated bunch. Hours before Niall was set to hit the stage for 94.7 Fresh FM’s performance event, listeners began lining up outside DC Lottery Live.

Meanwhile, the “Slow Hands” singer sat down with Darik Kristofer in the CBS DC Green Room to chat about why he loves Washington, D.C., how he writes songs, and what constitutes a perfect night out.

Niall also touched on the tragedy at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

“No one should ever have to fear going to a concert,” he said. “I hope that people are not discouraged now…then we’re just showing that we’re scared of them.”

Watch the full interview below.

Niall followed the interview with an intimate performance for his Fresh Family fans at DC Lottery Live. The singer performed “This Town” and his new single “Slow Hands.”

Check out photos of Niall’s performance and interview here, and watch the livestream of the event until Thursday afternoon here.

Afterward, the singer take photos with his patient fans.

PHOTOS: Niall Horan Meet and Greet

See more coverage of the Fresh Faces, Fresh Music featuring Niall Horan below:

@947FreshFM thank u soooooo much for an unforgettable experience!!!! ❤️ — ashley (@ashley_urzua) May 24, 2017

@todays1dhistory 5 years ago!!! @947FreshFM and finally got to meet him today. Thanks again! — Emily Longtin (@Emily_Longtin) May 24, 2017

.@NiallOfficial says the Lincoln Memorial is his favorite part of D.C., as a U.S. history buff pic.twitter.com/B1hIbRqQY3 — 94.7 Fresh FM (@947FreshFM) May 24, 2017

"Take every chance you can get," @NiallOfficial advises aspiring musicians. pic.twitter.com/eVM545shQw — 94.7 Fresh FM (@947FreshFM) May 24, 2017

@niallhoran performed "This Town" and "Slow Hands" at @dclottery Live today for the Fresh Fam! A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on May 24, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

@niallhoran just performed his new single "Slow Hands" at @dclottery Live! 🙌 A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on May 24, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

Hangin w/my chap @NiallOfficial at @947FreshFM Intvw to follow. U will be happy to know he thoroughly washes his hands after using the loo. pic.twitter.com/t0XZmnxLGe — Darik Kristofer (@darikforeal) May 24, 2017

