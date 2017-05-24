Niall Horan Performs for Devoted Fans in the DMV

May 24, 2017 4:40 PM
Filed Under: Niall Horan

Niall Horan’s fans in D.C, Maryland, and Virginia are a dedicated bunch. Hours before Niall was set to hit the stage for 94.7 Fresh FM’s performance event, listeners began lining up outside DC Lottery Live.

Meanwhile, the “Slow Hands” singer sat down with Darik Kristofer in the CBS DC Green Room to chat about why he loves Washington, D.C., how he writes songs, and what constitutes a perfect night out.

Niall also touched on the tragedy at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

“No one should ever have to fear going to a concert,” he said. “I hope that people are not discouraged now…then we’re just showing that we’re scared of them.”

Watch the full interview below.

Niall followed the interview with an intimate performance for his Fresh Family fans at DC Lottery Live. The singer performed “This Town” and his new single “Slow Hands.”

Check out photos of Niall’s performance and interview here, and watch the livestream of the event until Thursday afternoon here.

Afterward, the singer take photos with his patient fans.

