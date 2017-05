Scott Disick and Bella Thorne reportedly went on a date last week… Now we have photo proof they’re seeing each other. Scott is 33, Bella is 19.

Scott Disick and Bella Thorne Lounge by the Pool in Cannes (PHOTOS) https://t.co/Gcqciq23Kr — TMZ (@TMZ) May 24, 2017

Bella Thorne and Scott Disick are the weirdest couple to date pic.twitter.com/k4nfQ8h3c1 — la bella vita (@drugproblem) May 24, 2017

As for Kourtney ¬†Kardashian… She’s got herself a hot young thing too, 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima. They’re in Cannes right now too.

