Study: One Drink of Alcohol a Day Increases Risk of Breast Cancer

Just one glass of wine, beer– or about 10 grams of alcohol– a day significantly increases the risk of breast cancer, according to a report by the American Institute for Cancer Research.

The alcohol consumption can lead to a five percent increased risk of cancer for pre-menopausal women and nine percent for post-menopausal women, according to the report.

“This suggests there is no level of alcohol use that is completely safe in terms of breast cancer,” said Anne McTiernan, a lead author of the report.

Both pre- and post-menopausal women can decrease the risk of breast cancer with hardcore exercise such as running or fast bicycling.

“With this comprehensive and up-to-date report the evidence is clear: Having a physically active lifestyle, maintaining a healthy weight throughout life and limiting alcohol – these are all steps women can take to lower their risk,” McTiernan said.

The report analyzed 119 studies, including data on 12 million women and 260,000 cases of breast cancer.

Read the full report here.

