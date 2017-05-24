Twitter Hilariously Trolls ‘Dirty Dancing’ Remake

Did you watch ABC’s remake of Dirty Dancing?
I turned it on about an hour in after my friend said on Facebook that it is “epically bad.”
I don’t think “epically” is a word, but nothing made sense with this remake so it’s fitting.
Abigail Breslin played Baby and she didn’t even get the watermelon line right! She said, “I carried his watermelon” instead of “I carried a watermelon.”
It was pretty awful, but the tweets had me crying laughing.
Just look at #DirtyDancing on Twitter and you’ll find more. They just kept coming!
