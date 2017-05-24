Twitter Hilariously Trolls ‘Dirty Dancing’ Remake

Did you watch ABC’s remake of Dirty Dancing?

I turned it on about an hour in after my friend said on Facebook that it is “epically bad.”

I don’t think “epically” is a word, but nothing made sense with this remake so it’s fitting.

Abigail Breslin played Baby and she didn’t even get the watermelon line right! She said, “I carried his watermelon” instead of “I carried a watermelon.”

It was pretty awful, but the tweets had me crying laughing.

Forget Baby. I put myself in a corner, rocking and crying. #Dirtydancing — Laurie Sulkowski (@lorsulk) May 25, 2017

#DirtyDancing The local weather just barged in with a severe storm warning and I'm enjoying it more than this remake. — Jeanette Smith (@jnet523) May 25, 2017

What Patrick Swayze would do to the ABC Producers if he was alive right now.

#DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/3oNpCSI0v7 — Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) May 25, 2017

If ABC was smart, they'd run the original #DirtyDancing the next three nights in primetime without commercials, as penance for their crimes. — Justin Schillo (@mordock57) May 25, 2017

Just look at #DirtyDancing on Twitter and you’ll find more. They just kept coming!

