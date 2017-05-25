Justin Bieber Forgets ‘Despacito’ Lyrics, Sings ‘Blah, Blah, Blah’ Instead

May 25, 2017 11:08 AM
Filed Under: Dana, Dana's Dirt, Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber recently released a new Spanish song with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. It’s called “Despacito” and it is flying up music charts all over the world.

It’s a great song, but Justin apparently doesn’t really know how to speak Spanish the way he seems to on the recorded version of the song.

Here’s what happened when he tried to sing it the other night.

 

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.

More from Dana
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live