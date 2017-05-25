Justin Bieber Forgets ‘Despacito’ Lyrics, Sings ‘Blah, Blah, Blah’ Instead

Justin Bieber recently released a new Spanish song with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. It’s called “Despacito” and it is flying up music charts all over the world.

It’s a great song, but Justin apparently doesn’t really know how to speak Spanish the way he seems to on the recorded version of the song.

Here’s what happened when he tried to sing it the other night.

"DESPACITO,I don't know the words so I say POQUITO, I don't know the words so I say DORITO" LO AMO TANTO pic.twitter.com/9hJeH6bYgR — abigail. (@Justinpromisses) May 25, 2017

