Virginia Couple Has Sextuplets After Years of Trying to Conceive

A couple in Virginia are now parents to sextuplets after 17 years of trying to have children, according to NBC Washington.

Ajibola Taiwo gave birth to a set of three boy and three girls on May 11 at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, Virginia.

Taiwo gave birth via C-section. The babies are healthy but are very small, according to NBC Washington.

“I hope for the smallest of my six children to grow up and say ‘I was so small, and look at me now,’ ” Taiwo told NBC 4.

This is first time that sextuplets were delivered at VCU Medical Center.

Sextuplets made up only .000006 of all births in 2015, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So clearly, the Taiwo’s are experiencing something rare.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter