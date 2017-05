Fidget spinners are hot right now, but did you know you can apparently use them to contour your makeup?

I’m not sure if it actually does anything special or if this model just wanted to play with it while he was painting his face on, but here you go.

FIDGET SPINNER CONTOURING?! 😂🔪 have you guys played with one of these things yet?! I thought they were so dumb at first but they really help with ADHD and they're so fun 💕 tag a friend who'd love this! 😂 A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles) on May 19, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

