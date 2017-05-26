Bella Thorne Is Already Done With Scott Disick

Well that didn’t last long!

Bella Thorne and Scott Disick reportedly went on their first date about two weeks ago. He took her out to dinner and then they went to a club to see a band play.

They flew to Cannes together on Monday, she was photographed sitting on his lap by the pool on Wednesday, but by Thursday afternoon it was over.

According to TMZ, she saw his “wild side” and decided he’s not the right guy for her.

She also took to Twitter to say the Cannes “fancy life” is not for her and told fans that “nothing” is going on between her and Scott.

Yo this #cannes fancy life isn't for me — bella thorne (@bellathorne) May 25, 2017

@bellathorne bells, what were you doing with Scott? — chrystal (@justintheslayer) May 25, 2017

Legit nothing trolololo https://t.co/t9eW4B17oI — bella thorne (@bellathorne) May 26, 2017

So there you have it… Girl smartened up real quick, good for her!

Or… Did he ditch her to hang with his former flame Chloe Bartoli? Because they were together last night!

Cannes you feel the love tonight? Scott Disick dumps Bella Thorne to cavort with bikini clad stylist https://t.co/QLvVLlV25B — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 25, 2017

Regardless of how it all went down, you are better off Bella, much better off!

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.