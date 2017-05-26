Bella Thorne Is Already Done With Scott Disick

Well that didn’t last long!

Bella Thorne and Scott Disick reportedly went on their first date about two weeks ago. He took her out to dinner and then they went to a club to see a band play.

They flew to Cannes together on Monday, she was photographed sitting on his lap by the pool on Wednesday, but by Thursday afternoon it was over.

According to TMZ, she saw his “wild side” and decided he’s not the right guy for her.

She also took to Twitter to say the Cannes “fancy life” is not for her and told fans that “nothing” is going on between her and Scott.

So there you have it… Girl smartened up real quick, good for her!

Or… Did he ditch her to hang with his former flame Chloe Bartoli? Because they were together last night!

Regardless of how it all went down, you are better off Bella, much better off!
