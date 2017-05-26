Guide: What’s Happening in Your Area Memorial Day Weekend

Thousands of people flock to the nation’s capital for Memorial Day Weekend. If you’re staying in town, check out some of the great events around the DMV below.

D.C.

Uniformed Women and the Great War at the National Museum of American History

On display indefinitely

14th Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

The exhibition displays the military uniforms of women in World War I to highlight how women served at home and overseas in civilian relief organizations and the military.

My Fellow Soldiers: Letters from World War I at the National Postal Museum

On display through November 29, 2018

2 Massachusetts Avenue, NE

The collection of letters, including unpublished letters by General John Pershing, “illuminates emotions and thoughts engendered by the war that brought America onto the world stage; raised complex questions about gender, race and ethnic relations; and ushered in the modern era.”

National Memorial Day Concert

Sunday, May 28 – 8 p.m.

West Lawn of U.S. Capitol

Emmy and Tony Award-winner Laurence Fishburne will co-host the 28th annual edition of the National Memorial Day Concert with Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna. Vanessa Williams, Renée Fleming, Scotty McCreery, Five for Fighting and the National Symphony Orchestra are among those set to appear.

Rolling Thunder Run

Sunday, May 28

Departs from Pentagon 12 p.m.

Thousands of motorcycles will ride through D.C. for this annual event calling for the government’s recognition and protection of Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action. Get all the details here.

National Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 29 – 2 p.m.

The 12th annual National Memorial Day Parade will proceed west down Constitution Ave., past the White House, ending at 17th St. Floats, bands, veterans and service members and celebrities are all apart of the parade.

Maryland

Hometown Holidays

Saturday, May 27 – Monday, May 29

Rockville Town Center

This annual street festival has just about everything. Dozens of entertainers, children’s rides, a fine arts festival, parade and even activities for teens make this a great three-day event for all ages.

Virginia

ViVa Vienna

Saturday, May 23 – Monday, May 25

Along Church St. in Vienna, Va.

ViVa Vienna is a three-day celebration with food, crafts, music, carnival rides and a special Memorial Day tribute on Monday. The festival also raises money for local and international charities.

Alexandria Memorial Day Jazz Festival

Monday, May 29 1 – 6 p.m.

Waterfront Park, 1 Prince St., Alexandria, Va.

This free festival will have big band, swing and contemporary jazz music.

