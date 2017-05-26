Guide: What’s Happening in Your Area Memorial Day Weekend

Thousands of people flock to the nation’s capital for Memorial Day Weekend. If you’re staying in town, check out some of the great events around the DMV below.
D.C.
Uniformed Women and the Great War at the National Museum of American History
On display indefinitely
14th Street and Constitution Avenue, NW
The exhibition displays the military uniforms of women in World War I to highlight how women served at home and overseas in civilian relief organizations and the military.
My Fellow Soldiers: Letters from World War I at the National Postal Museum
On display through November 29, 2018
2 Massachusetts Avenue, NE
The collection of letters, including unpublished letters by General John Pershing, “illuminates emotions and thoughts engendered by the war that brought America onto the world stage; raised complex questions about gender, race and ethnic relations; and ushered in the modern era.”
National Memorial Day Concert
Sunday, May 28 – 8 p.m.
West Lawn of U.S. Capitol
Emmy and Tony Award-winner Laurence Fishburne will co-host the 28th annual edition of the National Memorial Day Concert with Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna. Vanessa Williams, Renée Fleming, Scotty McCreery, Five for Fighting and the National Symphony Orchestra are among those set to appear.
Rolling Thunder Run
Sunday, May 28
Departs from Pentagon 12 p.m.
Thousands of motorcycles will ride through D.C. for this annual event calling for the government’s recognition and protection of Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action. Get all the details here.
National Memorial Day Parade
Monday, May 29 – 2 p.m.
The 12th annual National Memorial Day Parade will proceed west down Constitution Ave., past the White House, ending at 17th St. Floats, bands, veterans and service members and celebrities are all apart of the parade.
Maryland
Hometown Holidays
Saturday, May 27 – Monday, May 29
Rockville Town Center
This annual street festival has just about everything. Dozens of entertainers, children’s rides, a fine arts festival, parade and even activities for teens make this a great three-day event for all ages.
Virginia
ViVa Vienna
Saturday, May 23 – Monday, May 25
Along Church St. in Vienna, Va.
ViVa Vienna is a three-day celebration with food, crafts, music, carnival rides and a special Memorial Day tribute on Monday. The festival also raises money for local and international charities.
Alexandria Memorial Day Jazz Festival
Monday, May 29 1 – 6 p.m.
Waterfront Park, 1 Prince St., Alexandria, Va.
This free festival will have big band, swing and contemporary jazz music.
