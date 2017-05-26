Snippets from Katy Perry’s ‘Witness’ Reportedly Leak

By Hayden Wright

Katy Perry’s Witness drops next month and details surrounding the track list and collaborations are slim. A Reddit user shared a 15-song list of tracks and artist credits for each track. Though many of the song titles are still masked, it’s an exciting lineup of collaborators—from DJ Mustard to Sia, Purity Ring and Mike WiLL Made-It. Pop impresario Max Martin (who’s had a hand in Perry’s past hits) appears on many of the Witness tracks if the list is reliable.

Meanwhile, a YouTube video containing audio snippets of Witness songs has surfaced. We only get a brief sense of the material but the songs run the gamut from light pop fare to hard-nosed #Resistance anthems. So far, Perry has formally released “Chained to the Rhythm,” “Bon Appetit” and most recently, “Swish Swish.”

Listen to the purported sampler here.