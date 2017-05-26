Spicy Skittles and Starburst Are on the Way

Would you eat spicy Skittles and Starburst?
Mars sure hopes so. The candy company is releasing a new flavor of the candies with a kick.
The Skittles and Starburst Sweet Heat packs, coming to stores in December 2017, offer “fruity flavors with a spicy kick,” according to an official press release.
“The Skittles flavors include Fiery Watermelon, Blazin’ Mango, Flamin’ Orange, Sizzlin’ Strawberry and Lemon Spark, while the Starburst are similarly flavored with Fiery Watermelon, Strawberry Mango, Flamin’ Orange and Pipin’ Pineapple,” People magazine says.
Whether candy lovers will go for the spicy treats remains to be seen.
Are you down for the new flavors? Take our poll below.
Follow @WPGC on Twitter