Spicy Skittles and Starburst Are on the Way

Would you eat spicy Skittles and Starburst?

Mars sure hopes so. The candy company is releasing a new flavor of the candies with a kick.

Spicy sweets are definitely on trend at #sse17. Check out this Sweet Heat flavour from #skittles https://t.co/j1mARB9nEg pic.twitter.com/2Wv07UyPVp — Trade Show Explorer (@TradeShowExp) May 24, 2017

Your Beloved Skittles and Starburst Are Getting a Spicy Makeover https://t.co/oKK3J92nq1 — People Magazine (@people) May 23, 2017

The Skittles and Starburst Sweet Heat packs, coming to stores in December 2017, offer “fruity flavors with a spicy kick,” according to an official press release.

“The Skittles flavors include Fiery Watermelon, Blazin’ Mango, Flamin’ Orange, Sizzlin’ Strawberry and Lemon Spark, while the Starburst are similarly flavored with Fiery Watermelon, Strawberry Mango, Flamin’ Orange and Pipin’ Pineapple,” People magazine says.

Whether candy lovers will go for the spicy treats remains to be seen.

WHO ASKED FOR SPICY SKITTLES? pic.twitter.com/1gLe4El7A4 — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) May 25, 2017

You know how I know nothing is sacred anymore? Spicy skittles and starburst are potentially going to become a thing 🤢🤢🤢 — Robert James (@RobJGoldE) May 26, 2017

@DrugsMedia @kateb_131 How they going to make spicy skittles and not bring back the lime green skittle??! No one likes u green apple. — Taylor Cooper (@tayzer6) May 26, 2017

Oooooo I want the spicy skittles and starburst so bad but they aren't in stores yet — Piña △ (@WorthyMatt) May 24, 2017

Are you down for the new flavors? Take our poll below.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter