Listen To Win Tickets To See Train w/ Special Guests O.A.R

May 29, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: Dana McKay, Train

Listen mid-days to Dana McKay at 12:50 p.m. on 94.7 Fresh FM all week long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to and Meet & Greet passes to the “Play That Song” Tour starring Train with special guests O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield – June 10th at Jiffy Lube Live!

Tickets are on sale now through Live Nation, Ticketmaster and the Jiffy Lube Live box office but your way in with 94.7 Fresh FM all this week.

For more chances to win, register online at 947FreshFM.com/contests now through June 4th

Courtesy of Live Nation and Columbia Records

More from Dana
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live