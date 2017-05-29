Tiger Woods on DUI Arrest: ‘Alcohol Was Not Involved’

Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI at around 3 o’clock Monday morning. He was held in a Florida jail for nearly 4 hours before he was released on his own recognizance. Monday night he released the following statement.

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

A representative for the Jupiter, FL police department said the arrest report should be available Tuesday.

Tiger had back surgery just over a month ago and said on his website last week that he hasn’t felt so good in years.

Sounds like he mixed some medications or took too much. Hopefully he doesn’t get hooked on those painkillers, this is how it happens to so many people!

Via Page Six.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana on Snapchat at danasdirt.