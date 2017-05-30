Chrissy Teigen Melts Instagram with Video of Luna at John Legend Concert

Chrissy Teigen took her 1-year-old daughter Luna to John Legend’s concert over the weekend and the video is adorable. She stares intently at her daddy as he’s performing.

👀 all eyes on dada A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 27, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

Cutest thing ever!

I have to be honest though, I’m surprised nobody seemed to pick up on the fact that little Luna is at a very loud concert and she doesn’t appear to be wearing anything to protect her ears. Both of my kids started going to concerts pretty young, but we always had big “ear muffs” for them. Maybe the noise doesn’t bother her, or maybe she’s used to it, but it’s just something I noticed. Maybe at this point people know better than to attempt to “shame” Chrissy Teigen.

