Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Offensive Photo

May 30, 2017 11:13 PM
Filed Under: Britt's Buzz, Chelsea Clinton, Donald Trump, Kathy Griffin

Comedian Kathy Griffin has managed to offend both Liberals and Conservatives with her latest stunt. She shared a picture of her posing with a bloody, fake decapitated head of President Donald Trump.

She begged for forgiveness, admitting she took it too far. She has removed the photo and asked the celebrity photographer, Tyler Shields, to do the same.

“I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people,” says Griffin.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong.

A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) on

This is not the comedian’s first time crossing the line and probably will not be her last.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram

Follow @itsBrittWaters on Instagram

Follow @itsBrittWaters on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live