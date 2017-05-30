Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Offensive Photo

Comedian Kathy Griffin has managed to offend both Liberals and Conservatives with her latest stunt. She shared a picture of her posing with a bloody, fake decapitated head of President Donald Trump.

She begged for forgiveness, admitting she took it too far. She has removed the photo and asked the celebrity photographer, Tyler Shields, to do the same.

“I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people,” says Griffin.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) on May 30, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president. https://t.co/zIiuKoMyFw — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017

This is not the comedian’s first time crossing the line and probably will not be her last.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram

Follow @itsBrittWaters on Instagram

Follow @itsBrittWaters on Twitter