Kim Kardashian: Kris Will Likely Never Speak to Caitlyn Jenner Again

It sounds like Kris and Caitlyn Jenner’s relationship can’t be fixed, well at least according to Kim Kardashian West.

Kardashian West appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Sunday where she spilled the beans on the bad blood between Caitlyn and Kris.

According to the “Keeping Up with the Kardashian” star, Kris was really hurt by Caitlyn’s comments about her in her tell-all memoir, “The Secrets of My Life.”

Apparently, Kris didn’t like that Caitlyn said the two weren’t on speaking terms.

When Cohen asked Kardashian West the odds that Kris would ever talk to Caitlyn again, she quickly responded “Zero.”

She then bumped her number up a little bit.

“No, one. No, I would say two percent,” she said.

