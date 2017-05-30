Krispy Kreme Takes On Nutella with New Hazelnut Spread

Krispy Kreme is about to give Nutella a little bit of competition.

Move over, cups. From now on I lick my coffee off a spoon! — Ok not now, but whenever this releases at Walmart later this year. #sse17

A post shared by JunkBanter.com 🍫🍺💪🏼 (@junkbanter) on

According to PopSugar, Krispy Kreme is set to release a coffee-hazelnut spread later this year. It’s supposed to be a mix between Nutella and coffee and will come in flavors like Caramel Macchiato.

Krispy Kreme was selling a Nutella donut back in December, and a Krispy Kreme Twitter account for their stores in South Africa has been promoting the Nutella donut, but the Krispy Kreme US website’s “Nutella” page isn’t there anymore. It comes right up in a Google search but it’s gone.

Hmmm….

Maybe Krispy Kreme did so well with their Nutella donuts they decided to make their own spread?

 

 

 

